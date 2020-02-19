‘Sablay’ as graduation suit proposed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

An official of the Department of Education is proposing the use of sablay instead of the usual toga for end-of-school-year rites in elementary and secondary schools nationwide.

DepEd Undersecretary for Administration Alain Del Pascua, in an Aide Memoire dated Feb. 18, is pushing for the use of sablay to “instill patriotism and nationalism among young learners.”

“The use of the toga, with its deep Western roots, has been taken for granted all these years despite its many disadvantages,” Pascua said.

Among the “disadvantages of using toga,” he said, is primarily because “it is not Filipino.”

“It does not inspire loyalty to the nation but selves as a reminder of a colonial past and the toga, which covers the whole body, is impractical and uncomfortable to use in a tropical country like the Philippines,” Pascua added.

Pascua also noted that the use of toga “promotes uniformity and does not encourage the flourish of cultural diversity” and “renting or buying a toga, with gown and cap, is an additional expense and an added burden on parents.”

“In view of the foregoing, it is respectfully proposed that sablay, instead of the toga, be used in end-of-school-year rites in all elementary and secondary schools,” Pascua said.

Sablay is an indigenous loose garment that is draped across the body during formal occasions. The sablay is also known as the official academic costume of the University of the Philippines. (Ina Hernando-Malipot)

comments