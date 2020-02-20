Dela Rosa’s advice to Jovie: Shut up or leave

Former Philippine National Police chief now Sen. Ronald dela Rosa has vouched for the integrity of Police Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido amid his inclusion in the list of alleged narco-cops.

But Dela Rosa has a piece of advice for Espenido: Shut up or continue talking but leave the Philippine National Police.

“Please stop talking. You are still in the PNP organization. You observe what should be observed and talking indiscriminately is not observing proper decorum,” said Dela Rosa after the celebration 28th Anniversary of the PNP Maritime Group yesterday in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

“Otherwise, if he wants to talk and talk against the PNP, he should go out of the organization,” he added.

Espenido has been granting media interviews and holding press conferences to protest his inclusion in President Duterte’s narco-list.

The media interviews did not sit well with PNP chief Police Gen. Archie Gamboa who appeared to have been offended because there was a gag order on all the 356 policemen whon he summoned to discuss their inclusion in the list.

Gamboa assured all the 356 policemen that he would not publish any single name unless if they are found guilty after one month of adjudication.

Dela Rosa, however, said that Espenido is clean and must have been victimized by narco cops who have links with those preparing the intelligence for erring policemen.

“He is my man and I am vouching for his integrity. I know him to be a good police officer,” said Dela Rosa.

Dela Rosa also disclosed that Espenido’s name did not come out during his stint as chief PNP.

“Otherwise, I would not have send him to Albuera (Leyte) and Ozamiz if he has dirty records,” said Dela Rosa. (Aaron Recuenco)

