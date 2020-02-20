NLEX center Poy Erram denies rift with Coach Yeng

By JONAS TERRADO

Unless the trade papers that will send him to TNT KaTropa will be given a seal of approval, Poy Erram is fully committed to help the NLEX Road Warriors as long as he could.

Erram has been playing the waiting game since Monday when NLEX, TNT and Blackwater agreed on a deal involving several players and future draft picks.

The PBA, at presstime, has yet to approve the trade, with sources saying that the involved parties were asked to include additional pieces in order for the league to give it a thumbs up sign.

For now, Erram wants to make sure he won’t slack off while with the Road Warriors.

“Alam ko kung saang team ako, NLEX pa rin ako e,” Erram said after Wednesday’s tune-up game between NLEX and Alaska.

“Yun pa rin ang team na gusto ko. Yun pa rin ang gusto ni coach Yeng. Hanggang ngayon NLEX pa rin,” he added.

Rumors surrounding the deal surfaced that Erram had a falling out with Guiao, something that the two immediately belied.

In fact, Guiao expressed that he didn’t want to part ways with Erram, saying that the decision was far beyond his control.

“Just to set the record straight, wala kaming pinag-awayan ni Poy,” We are happy with him, I think he’s happy with us. That’s not the reason for the trade.”

Guiao even hailed Erram for participating in practices and tune-up games amid the uncertainty of the trade.

“Gusto niya pa makasama yung mga teammates niya even though he knows there’s a pending development,” said Guiao. “But he comes to practice, he doesn’t miss anything even itong game hindi niya alam kung maglalaro siya o hindi, dumating pa rin siya.”

“Wala pa rin namang lumalabas na kahit ano kaya hangga’t walang lumalabas pupunta pa rin ako ng maaga,” Erram said.

“Ginagawa ko pa rin ang daily routine ko. Siyempre ayoko naman na magtatanga-tangahan din, maghihintay-hintay din kasi mawawala rin ako sa kondisyon. Kasi if ever na di matuloy, tuloy ako sa NLEX walang problema.”

