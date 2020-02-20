Salas son questions legality of operation

The son of a former New People’s Army leader, who was recently arrested over several counts of murder in relation to Inopacan Massacre in the 1980s, yesterday questioned the legality of the operation against his father after police rummaged through their house without search warrant from the court.

“Ang pinaka eye-opener lang during his inquest, wala palang search warrant ang mga pulis nang dumating sila sa premise,” Jody Salas, son of Rodolfo Salas, said before his father was presented to the Manila Regional Court Branch 32 for inquest.

While it is legal for police to arrest his father, Jody said, it was not right for them to conduct the search inside his father’s house.

“Mayroon silang warrant of arrest para dalhin ‘yung tatay ko sa kulungan, pero para ikutin ‘yung bahay mo at saka mangalkal doon, wala silang search warrant,” he added.

Rodolfo, 72, popularly known as “Commander Bilog,” was arrested inside his house in Angeles City, Pampanga after police served him an arrest warrant for over 44 counts of murder, which were allegedly perpetrated by members of the NPA.

Police said they found caliber .45 pistol, 174 rounds of ammunition, and two magazines for caliber .45 pistol during his arrest, leading the former NPA member to face another charge for illegal possession of firearms.

The younger Salas denied claims that the firearm and ammunitions recovered from his father’s possession were placed in their living room because “there were kids inside the house who might get them.” (Joseph Pedrajas)

