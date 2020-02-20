School, off-campus activities resume Feb. 24, says DepEd

National and regional events involving learners and teachers as well as other off-campus activities may resume on Monday after the Department of Education lifted their temporarily suspension due to the threat of novel coronavirus.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones has issued DepEd Memo No. 23, Series of 2020, or the “Third Set of Policy Directives on COVID-19” stating that “all DepEd units may already resume the conduct of national, regional, and or off-campus activities” starting Feb. 24, “provided all precautionary measures” identified by DepEd and Department of Health are “strictly followed.”

DepEd had earlier ordered the suspension of national and regional activities scheduled this February as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

National activities suspended as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 include the National Science and Technology Fair, the National Festival of Talents, and the National Schools Press Conference. Off-campus activities such as educational tours and field trips were also suspended until further notice.

DepEd said that it will soon announce the dates and venues of the events that were suspended to guide the participating learners and teachers.

Briones said that all policy directives and measures contained in DepEd Memo No. 15, Series of 2020, titled “First Set of Policy Directives of the DepEd Task Force nCoV,” and DepEd Memo No. 21, Series of 2020, titled “Second Set of Policy Directives of the DepEd Task Force nCoV,” are sustained in DepEd Memo No. 23. (Ina Malipot)

