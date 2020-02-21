P3.4-M shabu seized in Muntinlupa buy-bust

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency said yesterday that two target-listed drug personalities in possession of shabu worth P3.4 million were nabbed during a buy-bust operation in Muntinlupa City last Thursday.

PDEA Regional Office National Capital Region officer-in-charge Ronnie Cudia identified the suspects as Joehari K. Mamasainged, alias “Kahel,” 25, and Naser L. Cayagcag, 21, both residents of Lower Bicutan, Taguig City.

The suspects were arrested by the Northern District Office of the PDEA RO-NCR in coordination with the Southern Police District and Muntinlupa Police Station Community Precinct 4 at around 5:40 p.m. on Lakefront, Sucat, after an undercover PDEA agent posing as a buyer bought illegal drugs from them.

Cudia said the anti-narcotics team seized five pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic packs containing suspected shabu weighing more or less 500 grams, one Yamaha Mio Sporty motorcycle, and the buy-bust money.

Charges for violating Section 5 (Sale of Illegal Drugs), Article 2, Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are now being readied against the suspects. (Chito Chavez)

