78 ‘habal-habal’ drivers nabbed by MMDA

Seventy-eight “habal-habal” drivers were apprehended by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority from Feb. 14 to 21 as the agency intensified its crackdown against illegal motorcycle taxis in Metro Manila.

Assistant Secretary Celine Pialago, MMDA spokesperson, said most of 78 habal-habal drivers were issued “colorum” tickets worth P6,000 each.

“Most of the 78 ‘habal-habal’ drivers were given colorum tickets. Some were handed ‘habal-habal’ tickets worth P2,000 each,” she said.

She explained that colorum tickets are being given to drivers caught with passengers while the habal-habal tickets are issued to drivers looking for passengers or offering a ride to commuters.

Aside from the fine, those issued with colorum tickets for the first time, according to her, also get a three-month suspension. For committing second offense, she said a driver will be given a ticket, and will be suspended for six months.

“Should they commit third offense, their motor vehicle registration will be revoked,” the MMDA spokesperson said.

Pialago said that they always document their apprehensions, saying they always take a video before they issue tickets to habal-habal drivers.

“We always document our operations. We do this so that we have proofs against habal-habal drivers,” she said.

The MMDA spokesperson said that most of the habal-habal drivers stay in private establishments such as malls and other crowded places in the metropolis.

Some drivers of legitimate motorcycle taxis such as Angkas, JoyRide, and Move It, complain that they have been bullied by habal-habal drivers, Pialago said.

“We have been receiving complaints from some legitimate riders they were being intimidated and bullied by habal-habal drivers, especially when they stay at malls.”

“Also, we are receiving reports that they charge so much to desperate commuters who want go home early or go to an important meeting,” she added. (Jel Santos)

