Clear weather today

Clear weather with chance of light rains will prevail in most parts of the country today as the northeast monsoon or “amihan” continues to affect Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services said cloudy skies with light rains are expected over parts of Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and Quezon.

Visayas, Bicol region, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, and Romblon will experience cloudy skies with rains from the amihan.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides in these areas due to scattered light to moderate rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains because of the northeast monsoon.

Localized thunderstorms will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers over Mindanao.

PAGASA said possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible on the island.

Due to the surge of amihan, the State weather bureau raised a gale warning on the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon, the eastern seaboards of Visayas, western seaboard of Northern Luzon, the southern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon, and the eastern seaboard of Mindanao. (Alexandria San Juan)

