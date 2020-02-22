Espenido awaits fate

Beleaguered Police Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido is awaiting the decision on whether or not he should be punished over his series of media interviews assailing his inclusion in President Duterte’s drug list.

Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, chief of the Philippine National Police, said Espenido was summoned by the police regional director of Western Visayas and asked him to explain why he had engaged in a series of media interviews.

“As a matter of procedure, the regional director of Region 6, Police Brig. Gen. Rene Pamuspusan, already took charge of that process,” said Gamboa.

“Now based on the appreciation of the explanation of Espenido, should it not convince the regional director, then appropriate pre-charge would be executed,” he added.

Gamboa said that there is also a possibility that Espenido would not be held liable.

He had earlier vowed to deal with Espenido for granting media interviews despite the gag order he issued for all the 356 policemen being investigated over alleged links to illegal drugs.

In exchange for the gag order, Gamboa gave word to the 356 policemen that he would not name any of them in public.

But since there is an existing protocol that the police regional director who must discipline his men, Pamuspusan took charge of the case.

Espenido’s last assignment was deputy police director for operations of the Bacolod City police. He is now in floating status.

His tirades against the PNP drew flak.

Aside from Gamboa, former PNP chief now Sen. Ronald dela Rosa also slammed Espenido for his attacks against the PNP, saying he is putting the entire PNP in a bad light.

“He should shut up or leave the organization,” said Dela Rosa. (Aaron Recuenco)

