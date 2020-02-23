Bordeos rules Ronda Stage 1

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Mark Julius Bordeos of Bicycology-Army made his title campaign felt by ruling the opening stage of the LBC Ronda Pilipinas 10th anniversary race that started and ended in Sorsogon City yesterday.

The 24-year-old Bordeos stepped up late and then bested Jerry Aquino Jr. of Scratch It, Rustom Lim of 7Eleven Cliqq-Air21 by Roadbike Philippines, and George Oconer of Standard Insurance-Navy in a mad dash to the finish to claim the 129.5-kilometer stage.

All four clocked three hours, six minutes, and seven seconds in this annual race, presented by LBC and supported by the Manny V. Pangilinan Foundation, staking P1 million to the individual champion.

“I just stayed behind them and pulled away in the last 500 meters, I knew I can do it because I’m in top shape,” said Army man Bordeos.

Comebacking Mark Galedo of 7Eleven, the 2012 champion, struck early by towing a big group of breakaway riders but slowed in the end and settled for fifth in 3:06:10.

“It would have been nice race if they had given their share but I was disheartened that no one did so I just decided to just slow down a bit,” said the 34-year-old Galedo, who took the mountains classifications lap.

Jan Paul Morales of Standard checked in alongside Aiden James Mendoza, Marcelo Felipe, and Mervin Corpuz and Celeste Cycling Team’s Alvin Benosa with identical times of 3:06:19.

Go for Gold’s Daniel Ven Carino and Jonel Carcueva likewise got into the mix and ended up at 12th in 3:07:01.

Standard’s Ronald Oranza, the last Filipino winner two years ago, was with 7Eleven’s Nichol Pareja at 16th in 3:07:28 while Reimon Lapaza of Celeste, the 2014 titlist who is also making a comeback, cracked the Top 20 by clocking 3:07:32.

In the team race, Standard seized the early lead with a total time of 12:24:55 while 7Eleven and Celeste Cycles were second and third in 12:27:26 and 12:27:35, respectively.

The 10-stage race supported by Versa, 8A Performance, Print2Go, Petron, Green Planet, Bike Xtreme, Standard Insurance, Spyder, CCN, Lightwater, Prolite, Guerciotti, Black Mamba, Boy Kanin, Vitamin Boost, NLEX-SCTEX, Maynilad, 3Q Sports Event Management Inc., LBC Foundation, and PhilCycling resumes today with the 150.6-kilometer Sorsogon City to Legazpi City Stage 2.

