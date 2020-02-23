Manila, Makati duel in MPBL Lakan semis

MALOLOS CITY, Bulacan – Manila squeaked past Pasig, 82-80, while Makati foiled Bulacan anew, 86-78, to forge a semifinal tussle in the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season North Division at Malolos Sports and Convention Center.

Ahead by eight points with one minute and 31 seconds left, the Manila Stars watched as Philip Manalang drilled in back-to-back triples and pushed the Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors to within 80-82.

It turned out to be the final count, however, as the Realtors’ Jeric Teng flubbed a probable game-tying floater with three seconds left and Argel Mendoza missed a buzzer-beating triple that could have reversed the outcome.

Former pro Carlo Lastimosa led the Frontrow-backed Stars with 21 points, followed by Chris Bitoon with 19 points, seven rebounds, and six boards, and Aris Dionisio with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Mark Dyke also sparkled with 13 points, eight in the fourth quarter, and 10 rebounds as the Stars repeated their 91-88 conquest of the Realtors last Feb. 18.

The Realtors got 25 points and 10 rebounds from Teng, 21 points and 10 rebounds from Josan Nimes, 14 points from Leo Najorda, and 12 from Manalang.

After losing the homecourt edge as the Guadalupe Viejo Gym failed to meet league standards, the Super Crunch were determined to beat the Kuyas at their lair.

“Losing the homecourt, I told the players we just have to stay together,” said Makati coach Beaujing Acot, whose charges hurdled past the Kuyas, 94-88, in the series opener last Feb. 18.

With Makati ahead, 72-67, Joseph Sedurifa drilled in two triples in an 8-2 salvo that padded the lead to 11 points and sent many Bulacan fans to the exits with 2:48 left.

Cedric Ablaza and Joshua Torralba fired 22 points each for Makati, which also received 16 points, nine boards, and seven assists from Jeckster Apinan and 11 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists from Sedurifa.

Bulacan got 16 points from Stephen Siruma, 12 from Jovit dela Cruz, and 11 from JR Alabanza.

