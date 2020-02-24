PH ready to get citizens from COVID-hit countries

By ARGYLL GEDUCOS

Malacañang said yesterday the government is ready and willing to help bring home Filipinos in countries with confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease-2019 should they request for repatriation.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles made the statement after it was reported early this month that around 100 Filipinos had sought help from the Philippine consulate in Macau.

In a press briefing in Malacañang, Nograles said the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) are already ironing out the details of the repatriation plan for Filipinos in Macau.

Nograles urged Filipinos abroad to immediately contact the nearest embassy if they feel they are under threat of the disease.

“Kaya nga nalaman natin ‘yung tungkol sa mga Filipino sa Macau na gusto magpa-repatriate kasi nag-reach out nga sila sa ating mga Foreign department officials,” he said.

“If there is anybody from any country who wishes to be assisted by the Philippine government, ang sinasabi lang namin we’re ready and willing to assist them,” he added.

Nograles assured Filipinos abroad that the government has funds to bring them home. However, he explained that there are occasions that the government only shouldered a portion of the expenses for the repatriation.

“Depende. Like dito sa Diamond Princess, may shared cost ‘yun. Most will be shouldered by Magsaysay (Maritime Corp.), and then the other cost na hindi maso-shoulder ng Magsaysay, gobyerno ang bahala. So it really depends on the situation,” he said.

REPATRIATION STARTS

Repatriation for the Filipinos onboard the M/V Diamond Princess in Japan will start today, the Department of Health said yesterday.

After being moved to a later date, the repatriation of about 400 overseas Filipinos in the cruise ship due to COVID-19 outbreak in the confined space will finally push through today, Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

“We have already finalized our arrangements but as I’ve said even in the previous dates hindi po natin puwedeng i-divulge ‘yung oras. Meron po, kinokompirma natin na bukas mangyayari ang repatriation,” the Health official disclosed.

She also disclosed that more than 400 Filipinos, who tested negative for the virus and asymptomatic patients, will be repatriated.

According to the department’s latest data, 59 of the 538 Filipinos in the cruise ship have confirmed COVID-19.

Under the repatriation plan, the DoH will screen and only allow the repatriation of Filipinos who are negative for COVID-19.

They will be checked for signs and symptoms of respiratory illness, and only asymptomatic individuals will be allowed to disembark from the ship, take the bus to the airport, and board the aircraft back to the Philippines.

While aboard the aircraft from Japan to Clark International Airport, regular monitoring will be done and individuals who will manifest signs of respiratory illness will be separated and isolated in one area of the aircraft.

Upon landing and disembarkation, another screening will be conducted.

Those who will manifest signs of respiratory illness during the flight will be immediately be brought to an identified hospital for isolation and management while those who were asymptomatic throughout the flight will be directly transferred to the quarantine facility at New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac. (Betheena Kae Unite)

