Duterte: Rise above petty political differences

As the nation marked the 34th anniversary of EDSA People Power Revolution, President Duterte has urged the nation to rise above “petty political differences” and continue to protect and defend the liberties regained in the historic revolt.

The President made the appeal to live the spirit of EDSA after recognizing the EDSA popular uprising as “one of the remarkable events” in the country’s history.

Duterte, in a message on the historic event, said the EDSA revolution was a “catalyst” for the restoration of the country’s democratic institutions more than three decades ago.

“I therefore join the valiant heroes of EDSA and the countless others whose lives were touched by this bloodless uprising in commemorating this 34th anniversary with renewed hope that the succeeding Filipino generations will also have the courage, strength and determination to defend, protect and preserve the liberties that we have won during that historic revolution,” Duterte said.

“Inspired by the freedoms that we have secured in February 1986, let us all rise above our petty political differences so that we may together ensure that the legacy of EDSA will remain relevant in the years ahead,” he said.

Thirty-four years ago, Filipinos stood up against tyranny and fought for freedom in the EDSA revolution that eventually ousted the Marcos dictatorship. The 20-year Marcos regime was tainted with corruption and human rights abuses.

The government has declared EDSA Day as a special non-working day, acknowledging that it “restored democracy and ushered political, social and economic reforms in the country.”

The President said he hopes the nation will have a “meaningful celebration” of the EDSA anniversary.

