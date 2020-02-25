Faithful urged to write down confession on paper

Due to the coronavirus disease (COVID 19), the faithful in the Diocese of Caloocan may confess to a priest by writing their sins on paper.

Caloocan Bishop Pablo David said penitents are allowed to confess their sins by writing them down on a sheet of paper and handing them personally to the priest after saying the introductional “Bless me, Father for I have sinned…”

After “reading” their confession, he said the minister may ask the penitents some questions, give some admonition, recommend acts of penance and give absolution verbally.

David said the priest gives them back their notes for proper disposal afterwards.

During confessions, he said whether inside the confessional box or outside, both priests and penitents are also advised to wear protective masks.

“Ideally, the penitent brings his or her own mask. Parishes should be ready to provide for those unable to bring their own,” said David.

He said as to the manner of receiving communion, it will remain optional: by the hand or straight to the tongue.

The prelate released the additional instructions as Catholics observe the start of the Lenten season on February 26 with Ash Wednesday.

During Ash Wednesday, the faithful have their foreheads marked with ashes as a sign of penance.

But as a preventive measure against the COVID 19, David said priests can sprinkle a pinch of dry ashes on the crown or the top of the head of parishioners instead of imposing wet ashes on the foreheads of the faithful.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines also recommended the same thing. (Leslie Ann Aquino)

