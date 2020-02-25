Leni: Filipinos can stand up vs ‘iron fist’

By Vice President and opposition leader Leni Robredo on Tuesday called on Filipinos to remember and relive the spirit of the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution, which she said belongs to everyone.

“Pag-aari ng bawat Pilipino ang EDSA. Buhay ang diwa nito: Lahat tayo ay humaharap sa mga hamon, at lahat tayo, may angking lakas upang daigin ito. Hindi tayo nag-iisa. Wala sa ating nag-iisa,” she said in her message for this year’s anniversary.

Robredo, a former human rights lawyer who is a critic of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos’ martial law, said the historic revolution may remind all Filipinos that they can stand up against dictatorship.

“Magsilbi nawang babala ang EDSA sa sinuman ang muling magtatangkang ikuyom tayo sa loob ng kamaong bakal: Hindi sila magtatagumpay,” she said.

The vice president made the call amid what she called “attempts to erase the memories of EDSA in pursuit of their personal agenda.”

The EDSA People Power Revolution toppled Marcos after more than two decades in power. The martial law regime was marked by killings, media oppression, and other abuses.

Robredo said Filipinos today owe it to people who came before them not to allow any room for lies about the Marcos dictatorship. (Raymund Antonio)

