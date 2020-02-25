Man kills uncle, aunt after breakup with girlfriend

KORONADAL CITY, South Cotabato – A drug surrenderee killed his uncle and aunt after he experienced depression following a breakup with his girlfriend.

PLt. Col. Joefil Siason, Koronadal City Police chief, said the suspect, Paul John Membrado, 19, was arrested on Tuesday by police operatives after he killed his uncle Arturo Aquino, a retired policeman, and his wife, Erlinda.

The victims were found dead with multiple stab wounds inside their house in Barangay Magsaysay, this city, last Monday.

The suspect, who worked as a laborer in a drier owned by the victims, was nabbed in a follow-up police operation in Barangay San Roque, this city.

During interrogation, the suspect owned up to the killing of the victims, claiming he did the crime following a breakup with his 13-year-old girlfriend.

“The suspect claimed that he was drunk when he stabbed the victims to death,” Siason said.

Police have yet to subject the suspect to a drug test.

Police recovered from the suspect a kitchen knife which was used in killing the victims.

Police have filed two counts of murder against the suspect. (Joseph Jubelag)

