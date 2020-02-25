Police arrest 40 MILF rebels in Bukidnon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Police have prevented what could have been a wide-scale gunbattle in Bukidnon following the arrest of 40 alleged members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) who were supposed to reinforce their comrades in Talakag town.

Col. Roel Lami-ing, director of the Bukidnon Provincial Police Office, said several firearms were confiscated from the arrested suspects during the operation at around 3 p.m. on Monday.

The rebels were on board a truck which was intercepted by the local police.

The MILF rebels reportedly belong to the MILF 118 Von Basher Unit based in Camp Badar in Talangan, Maguindanao.

“Those apprehended were allegedly the reinforcement for their companions in Talakag, Bukidnon, who figured in a shooting incident on February 21,” said Lami-ing.

Among those seized were an M14 rifle, a hand grenade, and a hand-held radio.

Lami-ing said the operation was part of the security measures being implemented in the province. (Aaron Recuenco)

comments