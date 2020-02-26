Bordeos regains red jersey in Ronda

LUCENA CITY – Mark Julius Bordeos of Bicycology-Army reclaimed the individual lead even as Standard Insurance-Navy dominated Stage 4 with a 1-2-3 finish to regain the team lead in the LBC Ronda Pilipinas 10th anniversary race that started in Daet, Camarines Norte and ended here yesterday.

Ronald Lomotos, 25, topped the grueling 206-kilometer stage ahead of fellow Navymen Junrey Navarra and El Joshua Carino to complete a 1-2-3 finish for Standard, all clocking four hours, 56 minutes, and 28 seconds.

Bordeos came in an 18-man second group that clocked 4:57:31 to bump off Jerry Aquino Jr. of Scratch it from the lead and repossess the LBC red jersey he wore in the first two stages.

After four stages, the 24-year-old Bordeos has total time of 14:41:17, or just six seconds ahead of George Oconer of Standard and Rustom Lim of 7Eleven Cliqq-Air21 by Roadbike Philippines, who have identical clocking of 14:41:23.

Aquino, who snatched the lead following a dramatic Stage 3 triumph in Naga City the day before, slipped to fifth with 14:42:07 behind No. 4 Marcelo Felipe of 7Eleven with 14:41:39.

“Nice to have the jersey back,” said Bordeos, who zoomed to the top by ruling Stage 1 in Sorsogon last Sunday.

For Lomotos, it was redemption of sort for him after he was disqualified two years ago for drafting.

He received an extra P20,000 prize for his effort from host Lucena Mayor Roderick Alcala.

“After it, it was all downhill for me. I hope this win helps me to get back the confidence I lost,” said Lomotos, a native of Zambales whose best finish here was sixth overall three editions ago.

Standard also knocked erstwhile leader 7Eleven out of the helm, thanks to its strong showing in the stage in this race presented by LBC and supported by the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation.

The Navymen have an aggregate clocking of 51:00:54, almost three minutes ahead of the Ric Rodriguez-mentored 7Eleven riders with 51:03:43.

