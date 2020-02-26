Gov’t temporarily bars PH tourists to South Korea

The Department of Health yesterday announced that Filipino tourists are temporarily not allowed to visit South Korea amid the threat of the novel coronavirus disease 2019.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases decided to impose travel restriction on South Korea following the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in that country.

“Any travel to South Korea will be temporarily suspended. Only permanent residents of South Korea, Filipinos leaving for study, and OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) returning for work will be allowed provided that they sign a written declaration acknowledging the risks involved which will be complemented with a health advisory pamphlet,” said the Health chief in a press briefing at the DoH-Central Office in Tayuman, Manila.

Meanwhile, foreign travelers coming from South Korea’s North Gyeongsang province will be temporarily banned from entering the Philippines.

“Filipinos and their foreign spouses or children, and holders of permanent resident and diplomatic visas, will be allowed entry subject to existing screening and quarantine protocols,” noted Duque.

Duque said that the travel restriction will be reviewed and re-evaluated within the next 48 hours based on new developments. (Analou de Vera)

