Pastor shot dead in Negros Occidental

By GLAZYL MASCULINO

BACOLOD CITY – A pastor, who was suspected to be a military informant, was killed on Tuesday by four unidentified armed men at Sitio Pinus-an, Barangay Camindangan in Sipalay City, Negros Occidental.

Slain was Lonie Lahaolahao, 54, of the said village, police said.

Initial investigation showed that Lahaolahao and his wife were on board his driven tricycle on their way home when they were waylaid by the assailants.

The gunmen shot the victim several times which caused his immediate death. His wife was unharmed.

Police recovered from the scene a fired spent shell of .45-caliber pistol.

Lt. Col. Necerato Sabando Jr., city police chief, said the victim’s house was previously attacked by 10 armed men in December 2018.

The armed men were looking for firearms but when they failed to recover anything, they just left, he added.

