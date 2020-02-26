Romeo rejoins practices, could play in opener

By JONAS TERRADO

San Miguel Beer guard Terrence Romeo has a good chance to be ready in time for the opening of the PBA Philippine Cup despite spraining his right ankle in a recent tune-up game.

Team Gov. Robert Non said Romeo will be cleared to join regular practices next week after the Beermen guard was only diagnosed with a regular sprain sustained in an exhibition against the Alaska Aces.

Romeo’s status gave the Beermen a sigh of relief since they can’t afford to lose one of their main players with June Mar Fajardo ruled out for the whole duration of the season-opening conference due to a fractured right tibia.

Marcio Lassiter also missed last week’s mini-tournament after breaking his nose during a tune-up against Rain or Shine.

But Non said Lassiter has already rejoined SMB practices and could also be in uniform for the March 8 match against Magnolia to kick off the league’s 45th season at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

SMB is also slated to face Rain or Shine on March 13 at the Big Dome before the Leo Austria-coached squad takes a 12-day break.

The Beermen’s other games in March are against the Columbian Dyip on the 25th and the Aces on the 27th at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Romeo got hurt after stepping on an exercise machine located at the right baseline at the end of the first half of the game against the Aces last Friday at the Upper Deck Sports Center.

The Finals Most Valuable Player of last year’s PBA Commissioner’s Cup said he heard something pop but was seen after the game walking on his own, though gingerly.

Fajardo’s absence is expected to see a change in direction for the Beermen, with Romeo likely to part a prominent role on offense.

Romeo averaged 12 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 48 games last season that saw SMB capturing a fifth straight Philippine Cup and the Commissioner’s Cup for the second time in three years.

