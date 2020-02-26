UAAP 82 volley tourney finally kicks off March 3

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The much-anticipated UAAP Season 82 volleyball tournament fires off March 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City after a two-week delay due to the novel coronavirus scare.

The first-round schedule was released yesterday with University of the East and Far Eastern University men’s teams colliding in the curtain-raiser at 2 p.m.

Next up will be the Lady Warriors against the Lady Tams at 3:30 p.m.

The UAAP initially scheduled the tournament opening last Feb. 15 but was moved due to novel coronavirus fears.

The first-round matches will be played at the Mall of Asia Arena and the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, with additional Tuesday playdates composed of one men’s and one women’s match to make up for the delay.

Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays will have four alternating men’s and women’s matches starting at 9 a.m.

“With the success of the men’s volleyball team in the last Southeast Asian Games, it is about time that we put men’s volleyball side by side with women’s volleyball,” said UAAP President Emmanuel Fernandez on the alternating program change.

National University and Ateneo will defend their titles this season.

