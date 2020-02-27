Canlubang leads Luisita by 4

BACOLOD CITY – Canlubang held off Luisita’s searing comeback to hang on to a four-point lead halfway through the 34th Philippine Airlines Seniors Interclub golf team championships Thursday.

Rolly Viray and Rene Unson scored 49 and 48 points, respectively, while Abe Avena added 45 as Canlubang collected 142 at the Bacolod Golf Club for 281.

Viray was even through 10 holes before making double bogey on The 11th hole and three bogeys in the next five. He closed out with a birdie and a bogey.

Unson, a last-minute replacement, parred the last six holes to deliver in the final foursome.

“Whenever you’re ahead, you should be happy,” said Canlubang captain Tony Olives. “It’s been a long time since we led in the first two rounds.”

Canlubang actually led by 14 points counting all players at the turn, but Luisita mounted a fierce rally that nearly turned the tide.

Benjie Sumulong, trounced by Viray by nine points in the front nine, came alive in the back nine with three birdies to salvage 46 points.

“I was 10-over in the front nine because of bad breaks. So I told myself I might as well start attacking the pins,” said Sumulong who went two-under at the back after making the turn at 10-over.

Raffy Garcia was Luisita’s top scorer with 50 points, capped by an even-par finish in the final nine holes.

Rodel Mangulabnan rounded out Luisita’s scoring with 42.

“We rose from the dead,” said a relieved Jeric Hechanova who paid tribute to his players for not giving up.

Negros Occidental and Cebu Country Club, the other teams in the championship division, lagged behind with 271 and 266 points, respectively.

