Cavs sink 76ers sans Embiid

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – The Cleveland Cavaliers posted their fourth win in five games with a 108-94 victory on Wednesday over the Philadelphia 76ers, who lost all-star Joel Embiid to an injury.

Collin Sexton scored 28 points, Larry Nance collected 13 points and a season-high 15 rebounds, and Tristan Thompson had 14 in the win.

Embiid suffered a left shoulder sprain after colliding with Cleveland center Ante Zizic with 49 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Still smarting from the collision, the seven-foot Embiid grimaced as he missed both free throw attempts. He did not stick around and went straight to the locker room.

Embiid briefly returned to the bench in the second quarter before being taken out of the game for good at halftime.

He is expected to be examined by team doctors on Thursday to determine the extent of the problem.

Sixers coach Brett Brown said he was “unsure’’ whether or not Embiid would play in Thursday’s home game against the New York Knicks.

“I’m really sort of a prisoner to the medical people’s information,’’ Brown said. “I haven’t checked in. I’m unsure, I really am unsure.’’

Embiid’s injury is the latest for Philadelphia, who are without Ben Simmons after the All-Star guard was injured during Saturday’s 119-98 loss in Milwaukee. Simmons has a nerve problem in his lower back.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NBA fined Embiid $25,000 for making an obscene gesture on the court and using profanity during a TV interview.

