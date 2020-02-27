Manuel, Jalalon suspended for ‘ligang labas’ play

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JONAS TERRADO

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial reminded players to seek the permission of their mother ballclubs and the league in order to avoid being sanctioned for joining in non-sanctioned games known as “ligang labas.”

Marcial made the reminder in a memo in reaction to team-imposed suspensions of Alaska’s Vic Manuel and Magnolia’s Jio Jalalon for playing in a recent ligang labas game in Laguna.

Their teams suspended Manuel and Jalalon for one week while Marcial warned both players of heftier sanctions if similar incidents happen in the future.

The PBA chief said players getting caught in these games face either a minimum fine of P50,000, suspension, or both.

“Kailangan magpaalam sila sa team at magpaalam sila sa PBA,” Marcial said during the second staging of the PBA Media Day at Okada Manila in Paranaque City.

“Puwede kong taasan ang pina. Puwede ko rin silang i-suspend o pareho para protektado din ‘yung mga players,” added Marcial.

Marcial also said such participation could also endanger their contracts, especially players entering free agency.

One case was Rain or Shine guard Ping Exciminiano, who hurt his Achilles while playing in a tournament minus the blessing of the Elasto Painters management. Excimianiano was due to sign an extension with Rain or Shine.

“Delikado kasi sa UPC (Uniform Players Contract) nakalagay na puwede mawala sa iyo ‘yung kontrata,” Marcial said.

comments