Chinese gunned down in VIP room

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Chinese man was gunned down while his wife was injured during a shooting incident involving three other Chinese men inside the VIP room of a restaurant in Makati City Thursday.

Police Major Gideon Ines Jr., Makati police Investigation Unit chief, identified the fatality as Yin Jian Tao, 33, an Information Technology employee.

Injured was the victim’s wife Zheng Kai, 25. She was taken to the Makati Medical Center.

Investigation showed that Zheng went outside the VIP room and shouted in Chinese as the three men they were having dinner with at the Jiang Nan Hot Pot Restaurant on N. Garcia St. in Barangay Bel-Air fled at around 10 p.m.

Police arrived and saw the victim sprawled and his blood all over the floor of the VIP room.

The security guard of the restaurant and barangay watchmen went after the three Chinese men and apprehended two of them.

Ines identified the two of the arrested suspects as Yang Chao Wen, 32, and Liang Yuan Wu, 29. Seized from them were two still unidentified types of guns.

The chief investigator of the Makati police said they found a gun near the restaurant. “We believe that this gun belongs to their cohort who is still at large,” he said.

Police said they are still determining the motive behind the shooting incident.

Ines said they are now hunting down the other Chinese man. (Jel Santos)

comments