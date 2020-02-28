Ex-PNP chief Purisima cleared of perjury raps

The Sandiganbayan Second Division has acquitted former Philippine National Police chief Police Gen. Alan L.M. Purisima of eight perjury charges involving the reported misdeclarations in his Statement of Assets Liabilities and Net Worth for 2006 to 2009 as well as 2011 to 2014.

Purisima faced his promulgation for the eight charges in violation of Article 183 of the Revised Penal Code early yesterday morning. Right after receiving his “not guilty” verdict, Purisima left the Sandiganbayan premises without making any statement.

He was acquitted despite the earlier denial of the anti-graft court of his motion for leave to file demurrer to evidence, which is an act contesting that the prosecution’s evidence is insufficient.

In his motion, Purisima said the prosecution failed to establish all the elements of perjury. He specified that the third element of perjury – that accused him of making a willful and deliberate assertion of falsehood – is clearly lacking.

Purisima reasoned that none of the prosecution’s witnesses personally know him or his family, so they have no personal knowledge as to the preparation of his SALNs or its contents.

At the same time, Purisima said that the prosecution failed to issue subpoenas to secure copies of his SALNs filed with the Office of the President. As a result, there is insufficiency in their evidence.

However, the Sandiganbayan denied his motion “as the testimonial and documentary evidence presented by the prosecution, unless successfully rebutted by the accused, appear to be prima facie sufficient to support a finding of guilt beyond reasonable doubt,” the court ruled last year.

The Second Division is headed by Chairperson Oscar Herrera Jr. and Associate Justices Michael Frederick Musngi and Lorifel Pahimna. (Czarina Nicole Ong-Ki)

