James Reid is moving on

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG
* * *
SEEMINGLY eager to quash the ghosts of his recent past is James Reid.
He is selling the Quezon City house he once shared with his now ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre.
The two announced their uncoupling only a month ago.
Making sure all his fans know about it, James took to Instagram Tuesday to post the real-estate listing.
He captioned a photo collage showing the exterior and interiors of the property, located at Loyola Grand Villas in Quezon City thus: “My house is for sale!”
As per the description, the 3-storey house, which includes seven bedrooms, huge living area, two large kitchens, a soundproof recording studio, a 25-m lap pool, a fully equipped gym, and a 6-car garage, stands on a 1,000-sqm lot.
It is supposedly worth some P80 million.
James and Nadine officially became a couple in 2016.
Rumors about them living together surfaced a year later.
James confirmed this in 2019.