James Reid is moving on

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

SEEMINGLY eager to quash the ghosts of his recent past is James Reid.

He is selling the Quezon City house he once shared with his now ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre.

The two announced their uncoupling only a month ago.

Making sure all his fans know about it, James took to Instagram Tuesday to post the real-estate listing.

He captioned a photo collage showing the exterior and interiors of the property, located at Loyola Grand Villas in Quezon City thus: “My house is for sale!”

As per the description, the 3-storey house, which in­cludes seven bedrooms, huge living area, two large kitchens, a sound­proof recording studio, a 25-m lap pool, a fully equipped gym, and a 6-car garage, stands on a 1,000-sqm lot.

It is supposedly worth some P80 million.

James and Nadine of­ficially became a couple in 2016.

Rumors about them living to­gether surfaced a year later.

James confirmed this in 2019.

