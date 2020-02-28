When the fire is almost gone

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHAT used to be a potent politi­cal dissent outlet, the number of protests and rallies has unbelievably hit low. The rambunctious noises and red-colored streamers that pervaded the streets when perceived abuses grip the nation are almost gone.

The most intriguing part, though, is the decline in passion that the public have demonstrated towards the Peo­ple’s Power Revolt. Central perchance to the disinterest is the fact that the key players of that popular uprising are facing their own battles outside the fence.

Juan Ponce Enrile, a heel turned hero, even in his ripe age, is facing a plunder charge that has consider­ably reduced his credibility. Fidel V. Ramos, military officer turned politico, confronts in his sunset years the ac­cusations that his presidency was a money-making stint.

Among Ramos’ perceived ‘sins’ were the privatization of lucrative govern­ment assets such as the National Steel Corp., then Asia’s largest steel factory; Bonifacio Global City; and Petron Corp., which was sold to Saudi Aramco.

Lately, Gregorio Honasan, colonel turned senator, woke up to become the center of controversy after his DICT (Department of Information, Communication and Technology) deputy raised alarm bells in the way funds are supposedly diverted for intelligence purposes.

While the three ‘heroes’ have left indelible historic markers, the unsa­vory links associated with their names have, indirectly, reduced interest in the popular uprising. With the in­cumbent leadership showing passive support to the annual observance of the EDSA revolt, there’s no gainsay­ing the 1986 uprising may soon lose its luster.

The implications of such prospect can be debilitating. When its euphoria is extinguished, the fire that heats up the enthusiasm to voice opposition also recedes. We need to rekindle the drive to voice out our sentiments in the most civilized ways.

Responsible freedom is not observed in silence and obeisance. It is nur­tured by listening to the cacophony of sounds that eventually distill into a rational and common objective.

With some of the 1986 anti-Marcos struggle stalwarts mostly gone, com­placency is not an option. Agapito ‘Butz’ Aquino, leader of the August 21 Movement, made his final bow in 2015; so did Aquilino ‘Nene’ Pimentel, Jr. recently.

Stressing the value of the 1986 revolt is not a call to aggression or destabilization. It is a reminder for us to scrutinize unfolding events, and resolve to have our voice heard as a useful filter in the push to further strengthen our democracy.

comments