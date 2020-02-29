Lawyer killed in Nueva Ecija

A 73-year-old lawyer was gunned down inside his office in Barangay Poblacion Sur, Talavera, Nueva Ecija last Friday.

Police Lt. Col. Alexie Desamito, chief of police of Talavera, identified the victim as Bayani Dalangin of Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija.

Desamito said the victim was with a client at around 7 p.m. when a lone gunman barged in and opened fire.

“The victim was then inside his office together with a client, the suspect suddenly appeared and shot the victim several times,” a police report reaching Camp Crame, Quezon City said.

“After the incident, suspect hurriedly fled towards south direction onboard an unknown motorcycle.”

The victim was taken to Talavera General Hospital where he was declared dead.

Dalangin was the latest fatality in the series of attacks victimizing lawyers. (Aaron Recuenco)

