Prelate: Remain focused on true meaning of Lent

As Roman Catholics mark the First Sunday of Lent today, a Roman Catholic Church leader reminded the faithful to remain focused on the true meaning of Lent despite the changes in traditional Lenten activities that are being implemented by the Church as precautionary measures against the new novel corona virus disease.

“There may be changes in some of the Church practices that we observe, but let us not be side-tracked by these from the real meaning of the season of Lent which is a season of grace and conversion,” said Manila Archdiocese Apostolic Administrator Bishop Broderick S. Pabillo over Church-run Radio Veritas.

“Let us go to the core meaning of our rites rather than be confused by changed external practices,” he added.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has advised churchgoers to refrain from holding hands while singing the “Ama Namin” (Our Father) and to avoid shaking hands or kissing while greeting each other the sign of peace. The faithful are, likewise, advised to receive holy communion by hand. The water fonts found on Church entrances will also remain empty for now.

On Ash Wednesday last Feb. 26, the blessed ashes were sprinkled on the heads of the faithful in many parishes instead of the customary marking of the forehead with a cross.

“In the Bible and in many churches in the world, the ashes are put on the top of the head, not on the forehead. More than where the ash is imposed and in what manner, the meaning is the same. The ashes imposed on us are a call to humility and repentance,” he stressed.

On Good Friday and on the other days of the Holy Week, the CBCP also discourages the faithful from touching, wiping, and kissing the holy images inside the church.

Pabillo said other Lenten traditions that might be affected by some changes include community confessions (“kumpisalang bayan”) and the processions.

“Let us not be side-tracked by the corona virus in living the season of grace this Lent,” the bishop said.

Balanga Bishop Ruperto C. Santos urged the faithful “to overcome the temptations in our life such as the temptation for material possessions, temptation for power, and the temptation for popularity.” (Christina Hermoso)

