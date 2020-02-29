Toni Gonzaga, umalma

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HINDI nagustuhan ng TV host-actress na si Toni Gonzaga nang kumalat ang statement kuno ng mother niyang si Pinty Gonzaga kaugnay sa kontrobersyal na kasa­lang Sarah Geronimo at Matteo Guidicelli.

May screen shot ng umano’y interview ni Mommy Pinty sa Instagram stories ni Toni.

Unang banat ng asawa ni direk Paul Soriano, “Mommy Pinty hasn’t given nor expressed her opinion regarding this matter. She was never interviewed.

“These words never came out of her mouth and neither she re­leases an official statement.”

“Stop aggravating the issue by fabricat­ing lies.”

Kasunod nito ang isa pang post, “Please stop quoting our mom. Please practice responsible journalism. Please don’t involve her.

“She was never interviewed nor she gave an official statement. Please stop spreading lies…”

Indeed.

Naghuhumiyaw ang salitang FAKE NEWS sa interview na ang source ay Alex Gonzaga Squad.

SHOPPING GALORE

Samantala, spotted si Matteo at Sarah sa isang store na namimili ng mga gamit para sa kanilang bahay.

Kasama nila ang anak nina Hayden Kho at Dr. Vicki Belo na si Scarlett Snow.

“Tita Sarah is moving to her new house, so they’re buying plates and utensils, cups.

“So happy to see Mr. and Mrs Guidicelli doing nor­mal husband and wife du­ties,” saad ni Dr. Belo sa video sa Instagram account.

Tanging hiling daw ni Matteo sa asawa: “To be the happiest woman in the world.”

comments