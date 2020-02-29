Wow, mali

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

***

A PLAYER on noontime show, “It’s Showtime,” became a double winner after organizers owned up to a mistake relating the “Piling Lucky” segment.

The game allows players to choose their reward as con­cealed in a series of paintings.

The two jackpot prizes for the episode include P550,000 in cash and a negosyo pack­age.

Player Ginalyn Canillo won five kilos of rice choosing a painting of an eye filled with tears.

Show hosts Vice Ganda, Jugs Jugueta, Ryan Bang, and Teddy Corpuz then tried to see which of the other paintings contained the jackpot prizes.

Though there was indeed a painting that contained the P550,000 jackpot prize, they didn’t find the negosyo pack­age.

Vice was quick to wash his hands off the matter saying, “Ayoko nang madamay diyan. Tita Cory (Vid­anes, ABS-CBN Chief Operating Officer of broadcast), sila na po yan!”

He then told the audience, “Mamaya po ay ipapaliwanag nila sa inyo. Siyempre, kailan­gang i-explain nila yan.”

“It’s Showtime” director Bo­bet Vidanes later came out to apologize to viewers acknowl­edging their mistake.

He said, “Magandang hapon, madlang pipol. Nagkaroon ng pagkakamali ang Showtime production sa jackpot round ng ‘Piling Lucky’ kanina. Dahil dito, napagdesisyunan na ibigay sa ating player na si Ginalyn Canillo ang negosyo package. Maraming salamat po, madlang pipol.”

comments