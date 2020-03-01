3 cruise ship repatriates show COVID symptoms

Three more repatriates from M/V Diamond Princess cruise ship have exhibited symptoms of respiratory illness, bringing the total number to 13, an official of the Department of Health said yesterday.

In a text message, Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said 10 out of the 13 repatriates had tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The test results of the three others remain pending.

The Health official was unable to give further details about the symptoms experienced by the three repatriates.

The DoH previously reported that eight repatriates experienced sore throat, while another repatriate had “non-productive cough.”

The Health department said that 445 Filipinos were repatriated from the M/V Diamond Princess cruise ship. They are currently quarantined at the Athletes Village in New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

The 13 members of the Philippine repatriation team were also put on quarantine at the facility. (Analou de Vera)

