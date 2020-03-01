Laplapan challenge

SEXY STAR, YES: In a recent round­table interview, Lovi Poe said she’s not afraid to be called a sexy star.

She thinks it’s a compliment.

Her more recent films have fash­ioned for Lovi a sexy image, given the roles she has been playing.

In “The Annulment,” she shared hot, passion­ate love scenes with Joem Bas­con.

In her forthcoming film, “Hindi Tayo Pwede” (Viva Films), open­ing March 4, she steps up to an even bolder level.

Lovi makes love on screen with not just one, but two, equally hot, handsome lead­ing men.

* * *

DILA SA DILA: The actress admitted all three of them had no qualms executing those steamy love scenes. They were required by the story (by Ricky Lee), she cleared.

Asked by their director, Joel Lamangan, to stick out their tongues in those hot scenes, all three gamely rose to the oral tussle.

“Talagang ‘tongue-to-tongue’ ang mga kissing scenes at todo hubaran ang ginawa nina Lovi, Marco at Tony dito,’’ said Lamangan. “Hindi sila nag­patalo sa isa’t isa.’’

Lovi said she had great trust in director Joel, reason why she con­sented to the require­ments of the role.

She also said she didn’t feel Tony and Marco took ad­vantage of her during filming.

“It was all very professional, everything was done take one.’’

* * *

HOT LOVE TRIANGLE: “Hindi Tayo Pwede” is the story of Gabby (Lovi Poe), who finds love in another Gabby (Tony) while sharing a deep friendship with Dennis (Marco).

Gab and Gabby look forward to happy married life, but a car accident takes Gabby’s life.

Dennis keeps Gab company in her time of grief and finally confesses his true feel­ings for her. They become intimate.

But Gabby is still very much present in Gab’s life. She still sees him, talks to him, even makes love with him.

Is she ready to let go?

