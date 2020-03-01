Vulva explained

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hello Ma’am Rica,

Meron kaming pagtatalo among my friends although actually mababaw lang siya. One of my friends went to one of your events and nadinig niya na sinabi ninyo na ang proper term for the external parts ng babae ay vulva. Pero hindi kami sure kung aling parts ba talaga ang compo­sition nito. Can we get some clarity on this please?

Salamat,

Taal Vulvano

Hello Taal Vulvano,

Pakisabi sa friend mo, thank you for going to one of my events and listening to me. Salamat din at may natandaan at natutunan siya. It is correct na the external part or all visible parts comprises the vulva and usually ineexplain ko ito at several events that I am part of.

Usually, ang misunderstanding ay dahil ang vulva ay nirerefer to as the vagina. If we are to be technical about it, ang vagina ay ‘yung internal passage from the outside to the cervix of the uterus.

Inclusions of the vulva are the following:

Mons Pubis – Ito ay kung saan tumutubo ang pubic hair during puberty. Labia or “Lips” – Folds ng skin na nagfoform ng vaginal opening. Divided din ito sa labia majora na usually ay tinutubuan pa ng buhok at ‘yung labia mi­nora na usually concealed and at natatago ng labia minora. Clitoris – Ito ang pleasure center or ‘yung nasa ibabaw ng dugtungan ng labia. Binubuo ito ng erectile tissue kagaya ng pe­nis ng lalaki and is usually where intense sensations are felt pa­tungo sa orgasm. Urethral opening – Below the clitoris kung saan lumalabas ang ihi ng babae. Orifice – Vaginal opening pero hindi nito iniinclude ang canal.

Although ang clitoris ang na­giging main area of concern during sexual activities, all parts ng vulva ay potential erogenous zones. I would encourage ex­ploration on these to achieve sexual pleasure. Explore with excitement and care. Hope hindi na kayo magtalo ng friend mo!

With love and lust,

Rica

* * *

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psy­chologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, and Sex Educator. She opines that sexual empow­erment for Filipinos is sexier than sex.

You can catch more of her every Thursday at Boys’ Night Out, Magic 89.9 and follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG and subscribe to her YouTube channel, Count To Ten.

comments