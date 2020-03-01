Vulva explained

- Home
Hello Ma’am Rica,
Meron kaming pagtatalo among my friends although actually mababaw lang siya. One of my friends went to one of your events and nadinig niya na sinabi ninyo na ang proper term for the external parts ng babae ay vulva. Pero hindi kami sure kung aling parts ba talaga ang composition nito. Can we get some clarity on this please?
Salamat,
Taal Vulvano
Hello Taal Vulvano,
Pakisabi sa friend mo, thank you for going to one of my events and listening to me. Salamat din at may natandaan at natutunan siya. It is correct na the external part or all visible parts comprises the vulva and usually ineexplain ko ito at several events that I am part of.
Usually, ang misunderstanding ay dahil ang vulva ay nirerefer to as the vagina. If we are to be technical about it, ang vagina ay ‘yung internal passage from the outside to the cervix of the uterus.
Inclusions of the vulva are the following:
Although ang clitoris ang nagiging main area of concern during sexual activities, all parts ng vulva ay potential erogenous zones. I would encourage exploration on these to achieve sexual pleasure. Explore with excitement and care. Hope hindi na kayo magtalo ng friend mo!
With love and lust,
Rica
* * *
Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, and Sex Educator. She opines that sexual empowerment for Filipinos is sexier than sex.
Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, and Sex Educator.