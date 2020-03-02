PNP gets P2-B new equipment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine National Police has acquired two more helicopters and thousands of assault rifles in the latest procurement worth P2.8 billion.

PNP chief Police Gen. Archie Gamboa said the procurement is part of the police modernization program which is aimed at improving the operational capability of the 205,000-strong organization.

“These latest additions are part of the continuing effort of the PNP leadership and the national government to enhance its aerial assets, firepower, mobility, and tactical capabilities of PNP operating units,” said Gamboa.

Aside from the two Airbus H125 single engine helicopters, the PNP also bought 37 medium troop carriers and 12 Toyota Hilux 4×4 pickup trucks.

For firepower, the PNP has bought 25 7.62mm light machine gun; 7,700 Galil Ace 5.56mm basic assault rifle; 2,037 units Emtan 5.56mm basic assault rifle; 11,408 Canik 9mm striker fired pistol; 5,500 Tisas 9mm striker fired pistol; 8,001 Taurus 9mm striker fired pistols; one million 7.62mm rounds; another one million rounds of 5.56mm, and 53,377 5.56mm 30 rounds magazine.

For protection, a bomb suit; three explosive and ordnance robots; four forensic comparison microscopes; 501 enhanced combat helmet Level 3; 3,413 undershirt vest helmet III-A; 225 night vision googles; and 19,861 ballistic eyewear.

For communication, procured were 4,640 handheld radios; 397 VHF lowband handheld radio; 200 HF/SBB manpack radio; three signal jammers, and 10 tracking optics (fire control system). (Aaron Recuenco)

comments