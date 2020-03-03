Breaking her silence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

* * *

NADINE Lustre finally opened up about her breakup with ex flame James Reid.

A Twitter user with the handle @velvetnaddie uploaded a snippet of a conversation with the actress relating James.

Nadine shared, “He is my security blanket. He’s actually the first person who’s always, like, come, parang to rescue, parang ganun.

“I’ve learned so much from him. It’s not just when I’m sad, but also, like, things in life in general. I’ve learned so much (from him), and I’m always gonna be thankful that that guy came into my life—no matter what happens.”

Nadine also addressed the controversial article written about her breakup with James.

She was quoted as saying, “When Ricky Lo published that article, which said, ‘James is cushioning the breakup because…’ or he’s like, ‘(James) is taking things slow because… parang I’m mentally unstable. And he also mentioned my brother in the article, that’s when I lost it.

“I was fine with the breakup article. I didn’t care about it. But as soon as he mentioned, like, mental illness and my brother, that’s when he, like, crossed the line.”

She added, “What my brother has gone through, it wasn’t a joke. I can’t even imagine what was going through his head when that was happening to him. Until now, I still wish na I pushed him a little bit more, so he opened up to me, so I helped him. I could have helped him, I could have done something.

“Until now, it’s still in my head, but now, I’m more concerned with the people who are actually going through it and who need people to lean on.”

comments