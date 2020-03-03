FEU sweeps UE in UAAP volleyball opener

BY KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Games Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

9 a.m. – UST vs NU (men’s)

10:30 a.m. – UST vs NU (women’s)

2 p.m. – Ateneo vs UP (men’s)

3:30 p.m. – Ateneo vs UP (women’s)

Far Eastern University needed only 69 minutes to make its title campaign felt as it swept University of the East, 25-9, 25-20, 25-17, at the start of the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Tams, who made to the last season’s Final Four, hammered down 14 aces while taking advantage of the Lady Warriors’ sluggish plays.

Jeanette Villareal and Ivana Aguda steered FEU with 11 and 10 points, respectively, while Lycha Ebon, who is returning from an ACL injury last year, contributed nine points.

Skipper Gel Cayuna finished with nine points including five aces apart from 18 excellent sets.

FEU coach George Pascua was satisfied with their strong start, but said they still have a long way to go.

“Ang instruction ko sa kanila, umpisahan nang maganda yung season. Kasi yung first game yung gauge kung gaano katibay at ka-effective yung mga preparation na ginawa namin,” he said.

Mary Ann Mendrez scored 13 points for UE, which only saw six players scoring for the squad.

It was a double celebration for FEU as its men’s team also emerged triumphant.

The Tamaraws clobbered the Warriors, 25-10, 25-22, 25-23, big thanks to the 11-point show of JJ Javelona.

