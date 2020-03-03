How to deal with difficult people

Dear Manay Gina,

I am very happy with my job as a high school teacher in a private school. How­ever, I found out that some parents feel that they can instruct a teacher about how to do his or her job – by virtue of the fact that a teacher’s salary comes from them. I recently en­countered a woman who unceremoniously informed me, that she’s my boss be­cause she’s the one paying for her son’s tuition. Actu­ally, she disagrees about my approach in a particular subject.

My question is: How can I remain as polite and pro­fessional as possible when dealing with these difficult individuals?

Marichu

Dear Marichu,

Just listen, smile politely and perhaps, raise an eyebrow just a bit. There really is nothing to say to people who are so clueless. BUT, if they become too persistent, tell them you take your instructions from the principal and if they’re having a problem with something you’re doing, they should make an ap­pointment with the principal or the superintendent of schools. That will end the discussion. And try not to be affected by such people. You are performing a crucial service, and most people appreciate the career choice you’ve made.

With affection,

Manay Gina

* * *

“Teaching creates all other pro­fessions.” – Author Unknown

* * *

Send questions to dearmanay­gina@yahoo.com

