Gunmen strafe Kim Chiu’s car in QC

Two motorcycle-riding gunmen strafed the car of actress Kim Chiu in front of a mall in Quezon City early Wednesday morning.

Initial report from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said that the incident happened in front of UP Town Center in Barangay U.P. Campus around 6:15 a.m.

Chiu and her driver were traveling along C.P. Garcia Ave. when the gunmen suddenly appeared from behind after their car stopped at a traffic light, police said.

The masked men then peppered the vehicle with bullets before fleeing towards Katipunan Ave., police added.

Chiu and her driver were unhurt, police added.

Authorities recovered from the crime scene six spent shells of unknown caliber. (Joseph Pedrajas)

