Policewomen to man EDSA, camps

Policewomen were tapped to guard all the camps of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in celebration of the Women’s Month.

Brig. Gen. Eliseo Cruz, director of the Highway Patrol Group (HPG), said a total of 40 motorcycle-riding lady cops were also deployed along the stretch of EDSA to help assist in the traffic flow and law enforcement.

In Camp Crame in Quezon City, Cruz said his first assignment to the HPG female personnel is to implement the “No Plate, No Entry” policy and number coding scheme inside the National Headquarters.

“They were tasked to inspect vehicles and motorcycles to check for hot cars and those who do not register their cars and motorcycles that are entering Camp Crame,” said Cruz.

National police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa earlier warned policemen from using vehicles seized in police operations.

As a result, lockdown inspections are regularly being conducted in all police camps.

Cruz said all the female HPG personnel he tapped for field duty have been trained well on using motorcycles and other basic training programs.

The training programs include those which are related to carnapping.

It was recalled that the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has deputized the HPG to man the highways and to enforce vehicle-related laws.

Based on the latest accounting, a total of 600 illegal vehicles are currently impounded at Camp Crame and HPG impounding area in San Pedro, Laguna.

Cruz said they are currently transferring some of the impounded vehicles at Camp Crame to Laguna. (Aaron Recuenco)

