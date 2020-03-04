Truck kills retired teacher in Makati

A 67-year-old retired teacher died after being hit by a truck driven by a 65-year-old man in Makati City, Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, Myriam Tagudan, was run over by a transit mixer truck driven by Hancyl Gilo along Kalayaan Avenue in Barangay East Rembo around 4 p.m., Makati Police said.

Major Gideon Ines Jr., Makati Police Investigation Unit chief, said Tagudan is a resident of Barangay East Rembo.

According to a police report, another person was reportedly injured by the truck.

The other victim, Ines said, was rushed to the St. Luke’s Hospital in Taguig.

Gilo is now under police custody, probers said.

Police said the truck driver will face reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and physical injuries charges. (Jel Santos)

