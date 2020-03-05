Case closed?

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

MATTEO Guidicelli is now off the hook with wife Sarah Geronimo’s former bodyguard, Jerry Tamara, agreeing to P200,000 as settlement fee.

Tamara was sup­posed to have ini­tially demanded P1.5 million as payment for “dam­ages” incurred relating to Guidicelli allegedly punching him following an altercation, Feb. 20.

In an appearance on TV and radio host Raffy Tulfo’s show a few days prior, Tamara shared how the whole thing started with him informing Divine about her daugh­ter’s where­abouts.

He d e ­tailed Guidi­celli struck him while asking for Geronimo to talk to her mom who was distraught due to her supposedly being kept in the dark about her daughter’s marriage to Guidicelli.

Guidicelli has repeatedly de­nied Tamara’s accusation.

Nevertheless, Tamara went on to negotiate for a settle­ment with the actor’s bosses at Viva Entertainment Inc. soon after as accompanied by Tulfo.

According to Tulfo, Ta­mara eventually agreed to the P200,000 after prolonged negotiation.

Tulfo took this as a sign that Tamara will no longer file a case against Guidicelli.

Despite the controversy, Guidicelli was named youth ambassador of the National Youth Commission on Mon­day.

In a Facebook post, the NYC said the appointment was based on the Commission’s Resolution No. 26, series of 2019, which “recognizes his significant contribution to youth development.”

According to the NYC, Guidi­celli’s patriotism and national­ism which he manifested by being an army reservist, is “expected to serve as inspira­tion and encouragement for the Filipino youth in the fulfill­ment of their role in nation-building.”

The 29-year-old Guidicelli, expressed gratitude over his appointment, deeming it “an honor and privilege.”

