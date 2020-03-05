Duterte firm on plan to build Marawi camp

0 SHARES Share Tweet

President Duterte has pledged to pull out the military from Marawi City once the area is declared peaceful and safe from security threats.

But for now, the President stood firm behind his plan to establish a military camp in Marawi to protect people from violent extremists and communist rebels.

Duterte is also amendable to the deployment of Muslim members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to Marawi City to allay any fears about the military presence in the area, according to Malacanang.

The decision was reached after the President met with local government officials and representatives of internally displaced persons from Marawi in Malacañang last Wednesday about the rebuilding efforts in the battered city.

“It’s the age of terrorism so we will just have to do something about it. Come up with something that can mitigate. Anyway, pagka-peaceful na, then it’s about time na the military will go out. My decision to build a military camp there will remain,” the President said.

The President has appealed to the Marawi residents to support the deployment of government troops in the area.

The soldiers would help ensure the safety and protection of the people and prevent a repeat of the terror siege in 2017, he added. (Genalyn Kabiling)

comments