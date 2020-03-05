Gunmen tailed Kim Chiu’s van before attack

By JOSEPH PEDRAJAS

The van carrying actress Kim Chiu was tailed by motorcycle-riding gunmen before it was fired at in Quezon City.

Quezon City Police District Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit chief Police Major Elmer Monsalve said that two gunmen wearing jackets and helmets waited for the actress’ van in a subdivision near Katipunan Ave., where the incident happened last Wednesday, before they were attacked.

“May naka-abang na sa paglabas nya,” Monsalve said.

Monsalve said closed-circuit television footage obtained in areas near the crime scene showed that the actress’ vehicle was traveling alone and had no nearby vehicle.

“Makikita mo na sya’y nag-iisa lang, walang katabi. Tapos biglang may sumulpot na isang motor na naghihintay na doon sa subdivision,” he said.

Monsalve said that they cannot rule out the possibility of mistaken identity as the investigation of a special investigation task group is still ongoing.

The QCPD is calling on motorists who might have recorded the incident through their dashcams to coordinate with them.

