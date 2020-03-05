PNP chief, 7 others survive chopper crash

By AARON RECUENCO

Police Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, chief of the Philippine National Police, and seven other policemen, including three generals, were injured when the helicopter they were riding crashed in San Pedro City, Laguna yesterday morning.

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP deputy chief for operations, said Gamboa and five policemen sustained minor injuries and were taken to the two nearest hospitals – the West Lake Hospital in San Pedro City and the Unihealth South Woods Hospital and Medical Center in Binan City, Laguna.

“We are thankful that our chief PNP is okay. He was transported to a hospital here in Metro Manila,” said Eleazar. “All the other police officers are now receiving sufficient medical attention,” he added.

Eleazar identified the other police officers on board as Police Major Gen. Mariel Magaway, head of the Directorate for Intelligence; Police Major Gen. Jose Ma. Victor Ramos, head of the Directorate for Comptrollership; and Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesman.

Magaway and Ramos are in serious condition and are unconscious as of noon yesterday, Police Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan, PNP deputy chief for administration, said.

Cascolan said that Magaway and Ramos were taken to the Unihealth Southwoods Hospital and Medical Center but are expected to be transferred to a hospital in Metro Manila.

Also on board were Gamboa’s aide de camp Police Capt. Kevin Gayrama, pilot Police Lt. Col. Ruel Salazar, co-pilot Police Lt. Col. Rico Macawili, and chopper crew Police Senior Master Sgt. Louie Estona.

Police Lt. Col. Serafin Petalio II, Laguna police chief, said Gamboa sustained an abrasion on his right shoulder as a result of the crash.

“He is okay, he was conscious, and he only suffered abrasion on the shoulder due to the impact of the crash,” said Petalio.

Police Capt. Rannie Estilles of the Highway Patrol Group who was among the first responders said Gamboa was the first to be pulled out by responding policemen and medical personnel when the chopper touched the ground.

Gamboa was seated at the right side of the chopper and was conscious when he was rescued.

He had earlier led the inspection of confiscated vehicles at the Laperal Compound in San Pedro City. The Laperal Compound is the designated impounding area of the HPG for vehicles confiscated in various police operations.

He had earlier warned policemen not to use vehicles confiscated in various police operations amid the intelligence reports he received that some erring cops have been using seized vehicles as their own.

