2,000 erring PUV drivers suspended

At least 2,000 erring Public Utility Vehicle drivers have been suspended by the Land Transportation Office since November due to multiple traffic violations.

LTO Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante said they have sent show-cause orders and suspended 2,000 PUV drivers with multiple apprehensions.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority had earlier recommended to the LTO to ban erring motorists with alarming number of traffic violations as they pose peril to commuters.

According to Galvante, the LTO is already issuing SCOs “since the time the MMDA turned over to us the record of drivers who have been cited for violation of traffic rules and regulations” which is around November last year.

“Since November, we have been evaluating and looking into the records and issuing suspension to drivers who committed traffic violations for three or more violations per year,” Galvante said.

“We are sending them show-cause orders to explain so that if they have justifiable reasons for the violation, they might even get a shorter suspension or lighter sanction. But if there are more serious violations, it may even mean longer suspension or even recall of their license.”

Some of these violations include loading or unloading of passengers in prohibited areas and disregarding traffic signs.

However, if suspended PUV drivers were caught driving again, Galvante warned that their license may be revoked.

“Their license may be cancelled. After knowing that they are supposed to answer for something and they are not following this notice or caution they are bound to be given heavier penalties,” he said.

The LTO chief admitted that suspending many PUV drivers might cause some inconvenience to commuters but reminded motorists that “it is in the rules so they have to follow, otherwise they have to face sanctions.” (Alexandria San Juan)

