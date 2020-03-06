Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaff share baby’s first photos

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By NEIL RAMOS

Proud parents Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff proudly shared on Instagram photos of their baby girl only four days after the little one came to the world.

She said, “Everyone, I would like to introduce our darling daughter, Dahlia Amélie Heussaff.”

The actress, who gave birth March 2 in Melbourne, Australia, vowed to “love, protect, guide, and hold” her child every step of the way even when she isn’t so little anymore.

Erwan said: “I never knew that my heart could grow so quickly in just one day. I also had no idea that I could fall in even more in love with my wife.”

Anne was so impressive throughout her pregnancy and labor and said: “I will forever be in her debt.”

comments