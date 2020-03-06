Asia’s best cliff-diving spot tops Rotary tourism awards

BORACAY Island is again in the spotlight, with one of its stakeholders named among the top recipients of this year’s Rotary Club of Manila’s prestigious Tourism Awards.

The Rotary Tourism Awards recognize individuals, groups and corporations that have contributed immensely in promoting the country’s tourism industry, and in helping bring about significant progress and benefits to the country’s economy.

Topping this year’s list of awardees is Boracay businessman Ariel Abriam, a retired US Naval Academy graduate, a veritable nature lover who is behind the now world famous diving spot popularly known as Ariel’s Point in nearby Buruanga town in Aklan.

A tourism business enterprise, Ariel’s Point cozily perches atop a limestone cliff. It is a 30-minute boat ride from Boracay’s white beach stretch. World diving savvy and tourists hail it as Asia’s best diving spot where one can experience an unforgettable daring jump from five different platforms, ranging from as low as three meters to as high as 15 meters. Both beginners and seasoned divers enjoy its cliff diving treat, unspoiled tropical landscape, kayaking and snorkeling assets.

Apart from its eco-adventure offerings, Ariel’s Point got the RMC nod partly due to its finest Filipino-type hospitality and savory packaged services including BBQ buffet lunch, unlimited drinks, easy-to-plan picnic excursions with amazing boat transfer services.

Abriam received the tourism award in fitting rites last Feb. 27 at the New World Hotel Makati along with other 15 others including Bernd Schneider (Fairmont Makati), Hanky Lee III (Henry Hotel), Salah Al Balushi (Oman Aviation), Radjie Caram Jr (Island Living), Krizette Chu (Manila Bulletin), Felipe Gozon (GMA Network), Lala Ventura-Lazaro (Metro Channel), Edgar Saavedra (Megawide Construction), Laguna Rep. Sol Aragones-Sampelo, Francisco Mauricio (Avis Rent-A-Car International-Guevent Transport holdings), Justice Manuel Lazaro (Tiger Resort Leisure Entertainment) Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, Leo Ray Yanson (Ceres Liner), Ramon Ang (San Miguel Corp.), and former former Tourism Promotions Board COO Venus Tan.

RCM president Bobby Joseph co-chairs the Tourism Awards Committee with past president Francis Juico. Their members include past district governor Vince Carlos, past vice president Chito Zaldarriaga, past presidents Frank Evaristo and Jackie Rodriguez, and director Amading Valdez.

With this prestigious award, Ariel’s Point has undoubtedly added another feather to Boracay Island and catapulted its neighbor, the once sleepy town of Buruanga, into the consciousness of tourists. It now attracts tourists from all over the world.

